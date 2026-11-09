'Lying won’t help you!' - Adrien Rabiot fumes at refereeing 'mistake' as AC Milan star issues ominous warning after Genoa win

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Adrien Rabiot has launched a scathing attack on the standard of officiating in Serie A following AC Milan's hard-fought victory over Genoa on Friday. Despite the Rossoneri securing all three points at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, the French midfielder was left incensed by a controversial decision that he claims is damaging the reputation of Italian football.

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Controversy strikes during Rossoneri victory

Early strikes from Alphadjo Cisse and Christian Pulisic sealed a 2-1 away triumph for Ruben Amorim's side. However, the mood soured early in the second half due to a contentious foul near the touchline.

In the 50th minute, Rabiot stripped the ball from Genoa defender Alessandro Marcandalli and was cynically hauled to the ground. Despite the Milan camp aggressively appealing for a straight red card for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), referee Davide Massa opted to issue only a caution.

The decision sparked chaos. Rabiot received a booking for his protests, while members of Amorim’s backroom staff were dismissed from the dugout. VAR reviewed the incident but allowed Massa's original on-field call to stand.

Calvarese defends Massa's call

Former Italian referee Gianpaolo Calvarese took to Instagram to justify the yellow card, explaining that the distance from goal meant the strict DOGSO criteria were not entirely fulfilled.

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"Rabiot’s chance was a scoring opportunity, but the rules state that in order for it to qualify as DOGSO, there have to be four parameters met," Calvarese said on his Instagram. "They are having possession of the ball, the general direction of the move, the number of defenders in the vicinity, and the distance from the goal."

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He added: "In this case, considering the foul took place towards the touchline and circa 60 metres from goal, I consider Davide Massa’s decision to show only a yellow card to be sustainable. At the same time, had Massa decided to show the red card, VAR would not have been able to intervene, so it remains a decision made on the pitch at the referee’s discretion."

Rabiot predicts consequences for Italian football

Calvarese's technical breakdown infuriated Rabiot. The France international completely rejected the explanation, firing back directly on social media.

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Replying to Calvarese’s post, the midfielder delivered a stinging rebuke regarding the state of accountability in the Italian game. "In life just as in football, you can make mistakes, but you should at least be able to admit them," Rabiot commented. "Lying continually won’t help you progress. And it is Italian football that will pay the consequences. Think about it. Have a nice evening."

Moving past the Genoa drama

While Milan secured an important three points on the road, the fallout from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris will linger. The touchline dismissals mean Amorim will be forced to adjust his dugout staff for their upcoming domestic fixtures.

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Meanwhile, Rabiot's fierce public criticism of Serie A officials could potentially attract scrutiny from league authorities, keeping the spotlight firmly on the Rossoneri camp in the coming days.