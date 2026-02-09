adidas reveal Champions League 2026 Budapest final ball

Champions League football is well underway, and adidas has just revealed the official ball for the final this year in Budapest. Drawing inspiration from Budapest’s identity as 'Buda and Pest – a Tale of Two Cities', the ball reflects the contrast and harmony that define the Hungarian capital.

Historic architecture meets vibrant nightlife, classical elegance meets contemporary energy - all translated into a striking visual language built for football’s grandest night. At the heart of the design is a rich purple metallic base, elevated through a chameleon pigmented finish that subtly shifts in tone depending on light, angle and movement.

Set against a white canvas, the iconic star panels remain crisp and bold, while the space between the stars features layered purple blocking enhanced with dynamic graphic detailing. The graphic system is inspired by liquid forms and Budapest’s distinctive Art Nouveau tradition, enriched by cross-cultural and regional influences that shaped the city’s architectural and decorative arts.

A vibrant colour palette reflects Budapest’s artistic heritage through a contemporary lens, while flowing textures and luminous accents echo its rivers, bridges, and illuminated streets after dark. Celebrating local symbolism, Budapest’s iconic lion and dragon motifs are integrated into the panel graphics, standing as a symbol of strength, pride and guardianship over the city.

Completing the design, adidas and UEFA Champions League logos appear in bold yellow, delivering a sharp contrast and ensuring standout visibility on the pitch. Beyond aesthetics, the ball meets the highest standards of elite performance. Featuring adidas’ proven thermally bonded, seamless construction, the Official Match Ball delivers exceptional accuracy, consistency, and control - engineered for the speed, precision and intensity of UEFA Champions League football.

Shop: adidas Champions League 2026 Budapest final ball

The adidas Champions League Final Budapest 2026 ball is available to buy now online from adidas and other retailers.