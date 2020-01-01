Adams willing to play in midfield or at full-back for USMNT

The RB Leipzig star has battled injuries this year but he's ready to jump back into the fold for his club and national team

Tyler Adams says he's prepared to play any position that Gregg Berhalter asks him to with the U.S. men's national team as debate continues on how to utilize the young midfielder.

The former star has primarily played in midfield at club level, playing in a box-to-box role in both and the .

But Berhalter has previously used Adams in a right-back role that sees him tuck inside when the U.S. is in possession.

However, with the rise of youngsters like Sergino Dest and Reggie Cannon, there's less of a need for Adams at full-back, with Berhalter admitting in January that Adams could play in midfield once again.

"A lot of people brought that [statement] to my attention," Adams told MLSSoccer.com. "But anywhere he puts me, I'm ready to go."

He added: "Playing a lot of games at a young age definitely prepared me the jump to the Bundesliga. When I came here, my ability to be on the ball and make plays only escalated, because I was having so much of the ball. I had to think plays ahead, and see the game quicker. As I grow, it's getting easier."

Adams believes that RB Leipzig will remain title contenders in the Bundesliga in the coming years as the club look to compete with the likes of and at the top of the league.

Prior to the league's suspension due to the coronavirus, RB Leipzig pushed all the way up to third in the league, behind only Bayern and Dortmund.

The club sits just five points behind league-leaders Bayern after finishing third, fifth and second in recent seasons, while the club also battered in the round of 16 to seal a quarter-final berth in this season's competition.

RB Leipzig have only been in the Bundesliga since 2016, having risen through German football following investment from Red Bull.

The American midfielder has been limited by injuries this campaign, the club's first under Julian Naglesmann, but Adams believes that the rise is only just beginning as he expects to be a key figure in that push in the years to come.

"I think this was the year we showed everybody we're title contenders," he said. "Looking forward, we're only going to get better with experience."

He added: "I've been good since [December], and I'm happy about it. We had a new coach, and I wanted to prove I was capable of being a key player in how he wants to play."