How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Las Vegas Aces are set to face off against the Minnesota Lynx to open a high-voltage WNBA clash on August 21, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. After A'ja Wilson's outstanding 34-point showing in an 87-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the Las Vegas Aces will host the Minnesota Lynx shortly.
The Aces are 9-5 against teams from the Western Conference and 6-6 against teams with a good record.
While the Lynx are 11-4 in Western Conference games, they are third in the WNBA in defensive rebounds with 27.1 per game on average, with Napheesa Collier guiding the way with 7.6 per game.
This is the third time this season that these two sides will battle each other. The last time these two teams performed, was on June 12, the Lynx beat the Aces 100–86. Alanna Smith scored 18 points to lead Minnesota, and Wilson scored 28 points to lead Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time
The Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to clash with each other in a thrilling WNBA battle on August 21, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.
|Date
|August 21, 2024
|Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Arena
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Location
|Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Team News
Las Vegas Aces Team News
Jackie Young tackles 33.3 minutes per game and averages 5.3 assists and 2.2 turnovers.
Wilson makes 52.6% of her field goal attempts and scores 27.3 points each game.
Minnesota Lynx Team News
Collier scores 20.3 points and grabs 10.0 rebounds for each game.
Courtney Williams tackles 26.1 minutes per game and averages 5.3 assists and 2.6 turnovers.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jun 12, 2024
|Lynx 100-86 Aces
|May 30, 2024
|Aces 80-66 Lynx
|Jul 23, 2023
|Aces 98-81 Lynx
|Jul 10, 2023
|Aces 113-89 Lynx
|Jun 19, 2023
|Aces 93-62 Lynx