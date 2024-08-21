How to watch today's Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx, including how to watch and team news.

The Las Vegas Aces are set to face off against the Minnesota Lynx to open a high-voltage WNBA clash on August 21, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. After A'ja Wilson's outstanding 34-point showing in an 87-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, the Las Vegas Aces will host the Minnesota Lynx shortly.

The Aces are 9-5 against teams from the Western Conference and 6-6 against teams with a good record.

While the Lynx are 11-4 in Western Conference games, they are third in the WNBA in defensive rebounds with 27.1 per game on average, with Napheesa Collier guiding the way with 7.6 per game.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will battle each other. The last time these two teams performed, was on June 12, the Lynx beat the Aces 100–86. Alanna Smith scored 18 points to lead Minnesota, and Wilson scored 28 points to lead Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to clash with each other in a thrilling WNBA battle on August 21, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Paradise, Nevada.

Date August 21, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Jackie Young tackles 33.3 minutes per game and averages 5.3 assists and 2.2 turnovers.

Wilson makes 52.6% of her field goal attempts and scores 27.3 points each game.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Collier scores 20.3 points and grabs 10.0 rebounds for each game.

Courtney Williams tackles 26.1 minutes per game and averages 5.3 assists and 2.6 turnovers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups: