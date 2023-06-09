'AC Milan confirmed!' - Fans think USMNT star Christian Pulisic has given clear sign he's chosen his next club with red & black Instagram post

Christian Pulisic's Instagram post has sent fans guessing if the USMNT star has chosen AC Milan as his next club, as he nears an exit from Chelsea.

Pulisic posted a picture in US training kit

Captioned it with red and black dots

Fans think he is joining AC Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward posted a picture in the new USMNT training kit, which is predominantly black with the USA crest in red. In keeping with this colour-way, Pulisic's included red and black dots in his Instagram caption. Naturally, this further fuelled speculation of a move to the Italian giants, given that this combination forms the primary colours of the club's iconic home strip. However, it must be noted that apart from the dots, he also included a U.S. flag in the caption to clear up any confusion.

Despite this clarity, Rossoneri fans were driven wild, with one commenting: "AC Milan confirmed with that caption" - which received more than 1000 likes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has been linked with a move to Milan this summer, as the forward is reportedly one of the players favoured by the new sporting directorship at the Italian club. The player remains keen on a move to Lombardy to end a disappointing Chelsea spell, despite having a year left on his Blues contract.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will likely be one of the players to head out of Stamford Bridge this summer as Chelsea look to lighten their bloated squad, having spent hundreds of millions in two transfer window splurges.