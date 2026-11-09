AC Milan sensation Alphadjo Cisse ready to shine for Italy after blistering eight-goal start

Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

AC Milan starlet Alphadjo Cisse has expressed his immense pride following a breakthrough period that has seen him earn a surprise call-up to the Italian national team. The midfielder, who found the net in the Rossoneri's recent victory over Genoa, is eager to translate his impressive club form to the international stage under Roberto Mancini.

Advertisement

Rising star embraces international recognition

Cisse is rapidly cementing his status as one of Serie A’s most electrifying young talents, and his breakout performances for Milan have firmly caught the attention of the Italian national team setup. Earning the chance to don the iconic Azzurri jersey represents a monumental career milestone for the San Siro sensation, who is eager to translate his devastating club form onto the international stage under Mancini.

Addressing the prospect of his international debut, Cisse made no secret of his burning ambition to seize the moment and impress the national team boss. "I have a lot of desire. I want to prove my qualities. I hope to have the chance, and being there is a source of great pride," the Milan starlet told SportMediaset.

De Rossi offers high praise for Milan starlet

Cisse's inclusion in the national squad has drawn praise from several high-profile figures in Italian football, including Roma legend Daniele De Rossi. The former midfielder suggested that Mancini has shown great foresight by selecting the Milan man, noting that talent of this calibre is visible even when others might overlook it. Hearing such compliments from a World Cup winner has clearly made an impact on Cisse as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

"I certainly thank the coach; he was a great player for Roma and for the national team," Cisse remarked when informed of De Rossi's supportive comments. Despite the mounting hype surrounding his performances, the player is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. He insisted that he is not getting carried away with the external expectations, stating: "I don't expect anything. I try to give my best and let's hope it goes well in the national team too."

Advertisement Advertisement

Reflects on incredible Serie A rise

Milan's latest breakout star has seen his stock skyrocket following yet another decisive display.After firing home a crucial strike against Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Cisse took his remarkable season tally to eight goals. Despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, the young midfielder's undeniable output has transformed him into one of Serie A's most exciting revelations during a true whirlwind of a campaign.

Related Topics

Speaking about his sudden rise and the impressive numbers he has posted this season, Cisse remained humble but confident in his natural ability. "I don't know if I'm a surprise, but I can certainly say that I didn't expect these statistics. I am convinced of my qualities and I am convinced that I can do even better," Cisse admitted

Chasing silverware with Milan

For a club with the history of Milan, the objective is always to finish the season with trophies in the cabinet. Cisse is fully aware of the weight of expectation that comes with playing at San Siro and insists that the squad is focused on competing for every title available. Whether it is the race for the Scudetto or success in knockout competitions, the midfielder believes the team should never settle for second best or aim for anything less than victory.

Advertisement

"I think this is the normality. At Milan you always have to aim to win every competition, I think there are no doubts about this," Cisse asserted.