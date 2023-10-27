'I want to be a soldier' - Douglas Costa reveals plans for next club following LA Galaxy release

Douglas Costa has again publically pleaded with Juventus to re-sign him, saying he wants to be one of Massimiliano Allegri's 'soldiers'.

Costa desperate for Juventus return

33-year-old has left LA Galaxy

Won three Scudetti in Turin

WHAT HAPPENED? For the second time this week, the Brazilian winger has made a public 'come and get me' cry to his former club. Costa is currently a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy after two seasons, one year before his contract was due to expire.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an exclusive interview uploaded to social media by Fabrizio Romano, Costa said: "My desire is totally to go back to Juve, to help and fight with all the players. To bring Juve to the level that the club deserves.

"My agent is in contact with all the clubs that show interest, including Juve.

"I'd like to have this feeling again [playing in front of Juventus fans], this passion.

"I hope we will be together soon, to fight together for our dreams. I believe this team under Mr. Allegri's control can fight for everything and I want to be one of his soldiers to win [it] all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costa was a key member of the Juventus squad that won three Serie A titles between 2017 and 2020. He then went on a series of loan moves to Bayern Munich, Gremio and LA Galaxy before leaving the club permanently in 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR COSTA?: 33-year-old Costa is not exactly at the peak of his powers anymore, and his time in Los Angeles will be remembered for underwhelming performances and several off-field issues. Juventus have shown little interest in their former attacker, so it remains to be seen if they will answer his somewhat desperate call.