A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a brawl between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb fans ahead of their Champions League qualifier, police say.

A Greek football fan has died and six others were left injured after rival supporters of AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb clashed ahead of the Champions League third-qualifying round match between the two clubs on Monday night.

Times of Malta reports that a 22-year-old man was taken from the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, on the outskirts of Athens, to a local hospital where he died.

Violent clashes broke out between the two sets of fans ahead of the Champions League match, which is due to kick off on Tuesday night, and police added that 83 people were arrested after the incident.

Greek police said: "A serious incident took place outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium. A young Greek man was stabbed to death and six other injured people are in hospital."

Dinamo Zagreb have added in an official statement: "GNK Dinamo strongly condemns the riots that took place last night in Athens, in which, according to the reports of the Greek police and Greek and Croatian media, rioters from Croatia were involved in an incident with fans of the Greek football club AEK.

"Such events are not in line with the values and ethics we promote as a club and community. We express our deep concern over this incident. Unfortunately, one person lost his life during the riots. GNK Dinamo would like to express its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

"Once again, we remind and invite all Dinamo fans not to travel to the match in Greece, considering that UEFA, in agreement with the police, decided that both matches will be played without visiting fans. GNK Dinamo remains committed to creating an environment in which love for sport is expressed in a positive way, through togetherness, respect and cooperation."

In 2022, the Greek government increased the maximum sentence for crimes of fan violence from six months to five years after another stabbing death at a football match.

Alkis Kampanos, 19, was killed in February 2022 during a fight between Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK fans. Last month, seven defendants were found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, and five others received sentences of more than 19 years for complicity.

This was the third death as a result of fan violence in a three-year period in Thessaloniki alone.