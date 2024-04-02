Revealed: Zinedine Zidane never saw Marco Materazzi again following infamous 2006 World Cup final headbutt - as former Italy defender explains comments about France legend’s sister
Marco Materazzi revealed that he never crossed paths with Zinedine Zidane after the infamous head-butt incident during the 2006 World Cup final.
- Zidane headbutted Materazzi in the 2006 WC final
- Went on to win the Cup against a 10-man France
- Never met with Zidane since that night in Berlin