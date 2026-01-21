‘You have to be fully immersed right now’ - How USMNT's MLS players are preparing for a World Cup year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - If the World Cup didn't feel real before, it surely did once the calendar switched to 2026. Before anyone knows it, the world's biggest tournament will kick off in North America this summer.

For those fighting to be a part of the U.S. men's national team's squad for that World Cup, though, it's never been too far from mind. Doubly so for those currently playing in MLS, who have spent the last few weeks in offseason mode as their European counterparts have played on overseas. This offseason, though, was unlike any this group had experienced before - even for veterans of the 2022 cycle.

Getting that offseason right, then, was key. For the USMNT's MLS-based stars, the World Cup push doesn't begin when their club season begins in February; it began on treadmills, in weight rooms, and in private sessions throughout the winter.

"You have this runway now, right?" said defender Tim Ream to GOAL. "You have an understanding of who your opponents are, what the friendlies are, what that final push looks like. You can't look too far ahead, though. You have to be back doing the things you need to do in the offseason to prepare for preseason and then, obviously, going into a World Cup. It's more about focusing on what the whole year is and what that looks like. It's nice to wrap your head around that, but you can't start without looking at what you have right in front of you. Mentally, it's great, but what do you have to do to get to that point? That's where I think a lot of guys are at right now."

Everyone's approach was different, and every player headed into the MLS offseason in a different space. Some were approaching the unique challenges of an extended break for the first time. Others have been doing this for years. Some needed more of a physical break or a chance to finally get past nagging injuries. Others saw this as the right time to mentally unwind and take the personal steps needed to put away 2025 and look towards 2026.

The offseason is different for everyone, but the goal remains the same. With the World Cup looming, it never really fades into the background, even during MLS’s winter break. Every player is working toward the same outcome: a call from USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino in May. That pressure shapes the winter months, even if the work itself looks different from player to player.

"You have to know how your body works and what you need to do to get prepared," Cristian Roldan told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour. "At the same time, you've got the World Cup looming, so you know how important it is to have a really good preseason. You have to show you're fit, but also you have to be rested. If you aren't rested, injuries can happen. So it's all about taking care of your body, listening to your body, and making sure you take care of it before leaping into preseason."

Ahead of preseason, GOAL spoke to multiple USMNT players about their offseason, how they stayed fit, and what they did to prepare for the road ahead...