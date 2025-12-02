Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images
Yoane Wissa's year goes from bad to worse! Newcastle summer signing left out of DR Congo squad for AFCON
- AFP
Injury strikes days after his Newcastle arrival
Wissa’s start to life in the North East has been shaped entirely by misfortune. After signing on deadline day, he immediately joined DR Congo for the September international break. He starred in a 4-1 win over South Sudan on September 5 and showed why Newcastle paid a premium for him as he racked up a goal and an assist. But in the following fixture, a narrow 3-2 defeat to Senegal, Wissa sustained the knee injury that has sidelined him ever since. Initial fears centred around possible ACL damage, but Newcastle quickly moved to reassure supporters that the forward had avoided a catastrophic setback. His recovery has been slower than first anticipated, with it reported that the striker suffered a minor setback during rehabilitation.
International snub helps Newcastle’s festive plans
Wissa was recruited as a Premier League-ready replacement for Alexander Isak following the Swede’s high-profile exit to Liverpool. His arrival was part of a broader attacking rebuild, and Newcastle believed his work rate and finishing ability made him a perfect fit for Howe’s system. In his absence, fellow summer arrival Nick Woltemade has stepped up impressively with seven goals in 14 starts across all competitions.
Had Wissa been selected for AFCON, Premier League regulations would have prohibited Newcastle from using him during the tournament window, even if he regained fitness earlier than expected. DR Congo’s decision to leave him out means that once he recovers, he is free to feature in every match of Newcastle’s congested festive schedule. If he continues to progress and avoids setbacks, he could finally be named in a matchday squad within the next two weeks, marking the end of a lengthy wait for his debut.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images
Howe doesn't want to rush Wissa into action
Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham this week, head coach Eddie Howe struck a cautious but optimistic tone.
"He (Wissa) had an 11 vs. 11 game this week while we were at Everton. He will have another one this week, and we will see where he is," he said.
"There has been no change. He is working back, and he is doing well; everything is positive, but he will be back involved when we think he is able to contribute to the group and has a minimal chance of reinjury."
Wissa has been progressing through a tightly managed individual training programme, with Newcastle’s medical staff taking a long-term view of his recovery. Howe has been impressed with the forward’s determination and professionalism, particularly given the psychological blow of joining a new club only to be immediately sidelined.
"He has a very strong character and that comes across," Howe continued. "He’s good with the players, he’s very positive. He’s a leader. You can see that already. He’s trying to inspire and help the players, which is sometimes very difficult when you come to a new club and you’re injured straight away. That’s a real tough mental challenge for him to take on, especially with his transfer fee. There’ll be a lot of emotions going through him, but all he can focus on is trying to get fit and trying to make a difference on the pitch."
What comes next?
With DR Congo choosing not to gamble on his fitness, Wissa’s pathway back now lies entirely within Newcastle’s hands. If his recovery continues smoothly, the forward could soon begin the Premier League chapter that was put on hold before it even started.
DR Congo’s AFCON squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu (FC Noah), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre), Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege)
Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Gedeon Kalulu (Lorient), Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland), Joris Kayembe (Genk), Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Steve Kapuadi (Legia Warsaw)
Midfielders: Noah Sadiki (Sunderland), Edo Kayembe (Watford), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos), Charles Pickel (Espanyol), Ngal’ayel Mukau (Lille), Mario Stroeykens (Anderlecht), Theo Bondgonda (Spartak Moscow), Michael-Ange Balikwisha (Celtic), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier), Brian Cipenga (Castellon)
Forwards: Simon Banza (Al Jazira), Ibrahim Mayele (Pyramids), Samuel Essende (Augsburg), Meschak Elia (Alanyaspor), Cedric Bakumbu (Real Betis).
Advertisement