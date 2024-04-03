Xavi to make shock U-turn?! Barcelona manager seeking specific 'project guarantees' as Joan Laporta & Co push for him to stay on beyond the summer
Xavi could reportedly make a shock U-turn as the Barcelona manager seeks specific "project guarantees" from Joan Laporta to stay on beyond the summer.
- Xavi has announced his intention to resign this summer
- Barca board keen to hold on to him
- The manager allegedly seeking assurances