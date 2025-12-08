Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso's last chance?! No guarantees beleaguered Real Madrid boss will avoid sack if Los Blancos lose to Man City as club chiefs weigh up coach's future
Madrid's woes continue
Six weeks ago, Madrid were basking in the glow of a Clasico win over Barcelona, giving them a five-point cushion at the top of the table. Fast forward to the present and Los Blancos have been left reeling by a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, which was Os Celestes' first win at Santiago Bernabeu for 19 years. They now sit four points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona and if Villarreal win their game in hand, Alonso's side will drop down to third in the division. After this shock result, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager, who joined the Spanish giants this summer, admitted this was a "significant setback".
He told reporters: "We had planned for this match after the Bilbao game to play at a high tempo and press against a good opponent. We were lacking in some areas, and the injury disrupted our plans. It's bad news; we're already struggling with injuries. This is another significant setback. We struggled to react; perhaps our best reaction came when we were down to ten men. The team pressed hard, we ran, and we tried. We understand that the fans left angry. We have to show a different side on Wednesday."
Indeed, Madrid are currently without injured defenders Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy among others.
Alonso under pressure
According to The Athletic, after taking just six points from a possible 15 in La Liga, the biggest talking point around the club is Alonso's managerial future. Following Sunday's loss, club president Florentino Perez and general director Jose Angel Sanchez, among other senior leaders, held internal discussions about the team's situation and Alonso's position. The report adds that none of the sources around the club felt confident in saying the ex-Liverpool player would still be in charge if City beat Los Blancos in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish giants are said to be keen on continuing with this Alonso project but results matter most at such a demanding club. The board are reportedly unhappy with the team's image and recent results and there are concerns the players don't have a good connection with Alonso and his ideas. If he is sacked, they may turn to Real Madrid Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa or Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane, although it is uncertain whether he would return to the club for a third time as manager.
Alonso calls for unity
Amid this unsatisfactory run of results, Alonso has called for everyone to rally around one another and trust the process. He also stressed there is a long way to go this season and that they can come good.
He added: "If we all stick together, knowing that this is football, we can reverse the situation. There’s still a long season ahead, and having a bad game at home is normal. It’s not ideal, but we have to look ahead. We know what self-criticism and high standards this club demands. We know that defeats hurt a lot. This is everyone’s responsibility, not just the players, coaching staff, or the club. We all have to commit to doing things right and approach each match as the most important one. Today, the three points we dropped are important, but not decisive. There’s still a long way to go. It’s a responsibility and a job for everyone to do together."
Man City test next
Madrid are currently fifth in the Champions League table, putting them in a strong position to progress to the knockout stages of the competition. But that could be under threat if they lose to a rejuvenated City in midweek.
Ahead of that clash, Alonso said: "We all take the blame. We're all in this together through thick and thin. We have to handle it with the responsibility we have to assume. We shouldn't look too far ahead. The situation is tight because of the injuries; we have to change things every game. We'll see what happens on Wednesday."
