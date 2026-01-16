Getty
No Xabi Alonso, no problem! Real Madrid to restart Vinicius Jr contract talks after sacking unpopular manager
Vinicius transfer talk: Huge money on offer in the Saudi Pro League
Vinicius’ current terms are due to run until 2027. Real are understandably reluctant to see a prized asset - one that figured prominently in Ballon d’Or debates across 2024 - head into the final 12 months of his deal.
There is no chance of him leaving the Spanish capital as a free agent, with a big-money sale set to be sanctioned if no fresh terms can be thrashed out. The 25-year-old winger continues to attract plenty of interest from the Saudi Pro League.
Offers are said to have been tabled from the Middle East, with some of those reportedly worth €1 billion (£867m/$1.2bn) over the course of a long-term contract. Such figures are impossible to ignore and will forever turn heads.
- Getty/GOAL
Extension hope after sacking of Alonso
Vinicius appeared destined to enter into transfer talks at one stage, with a strained relationship being endured at the Bernabeu with World Cup winner Alonso. ESPN reports that the possibility of a renewal being agreed would have been “non-existent” had Alonso remained in charge of Los Blancos.
He was relieved of his duties less than 24 hours after a Spanish Super Cup final defeat was suffered at the hands of Clasico rivals Barcelona. Vinicius found the target in that contest, as he scored a stunning solo goal, but he was far from being happy.
Interim Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa has been quick to sing Vinicius’ praises, with bridges slowly being rebuilt. ESPN are now among those to report that Real intend to open contract discussions again.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Contract terms: Real Madrid yet to meet Vinicius' demands
It is, however, claimed that “the difference between the wage packet requested by the Brazilian, and what the club is willing to offer, is still viewed as substantial”. Real are said to have presented Vinicius with a deal that would be worth approximately €20m–a-year (£17m/$23m). Negotiations are said to have stalled as “Vinícius demanded an additional €10m in bonuses”.
Further talks were planned after the 2026 World Cup, but they are now being brought forward with Alonso out of the picture. Vinicius’ camp are not, however, convinced that Real can find the funds required to do a deal. The Blancos believe that terms can be drawn up similar to those which Kylian Mbappe is working on - with a number of bonuses boosting the numbers.
- Getty Images
Why Vinicius and Alonso clashed
ESPN confirm that “Alonso had become a negative factor in negotiations resuming due to his managerial decisions”, with Vinicius prepared to wait on an exit door swinging open. He clashed with his former manager after learning that he was to be dropped for a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2025.
Matters came to a head during a Clasico date with Barca at Santiago Bernabeu in October, with Vinicius protesting loudly in public when being substituted during the second-half of that contest. He later apologised for his actions, but the damage had been done.
While Vinicius and Alonso made a point of hugging on the touchline, ESPN says their "relationship remained strictly professional and cordial”. It is now officially over, with Real in the market for a new permanent head coach.
Whoever takes the reins will want to ensure that Vinicius is part of the long-term project in Madrid. The groundwork will soon be laid there, with optimism building again when it comes to a contract extension.
Bringing an end to any uncertainty off the field could also work in Vinicius’ favour on it, as he has struggled for a spark this season. With plenty of distractions being factored into the equation - including a World Cup in the summer - he has registered just six goals and seven assists through 28 appearances in all competitions.
Advertisement