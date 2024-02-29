Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 2024Getty Images
Huge Xabi Alonso boost for Liverpool & Bayern? Star coach has 'verbal promise' from Bayer Leverkusen regarding offer from Premier League & Bundesliga giants

Xabi Alonso reportedly has a "verbal promise" from Bayer Leverkusen that the Spaniard can leave if he has an offer from Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

  • Alonso courted by both Liverpool & Bayern
  • Leverkusen want to be fairly compensated if he decides to leave
  • Might demand around €25m from his potential suitor

