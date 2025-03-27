Xabi Alonso keeps Real Madrid waiting as Bayer Leverkusen boss stuns Spanish media in press conference where he was widely expected to make big announcement
Real Madrid are stuck in limbo as Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso remains silent on his future, despite expectations of an announcement.
- Alonso remains tight-lipped regarding his future
- It was expected he would reveal his decision this week
- Madrid kept waiting for Leverkusen coach's response