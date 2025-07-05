Xabi Alonso shared an update on Endrick's future at Real Madrid amid intensifying speculation over his role in the squad following the meteoric rise of Gonzalo Garcia during the Club World Cup. His sudden breakthrough has sparked discussions about whether he should remain with the first team into the new season—a decision that could complicate Endrick’s position in the squad, especially as the young Brazilian recovers from an injury.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick struggling for prominence at Real

Garcia's emergence further complicates matters

Alonso sheds light on the Brazilian's future Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱