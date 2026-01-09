AFP
'You can't talk like that' - Xabi Alonso blasts Diego Simeone for dig at Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid's Supercopa win over Atletico
Vini Jr & Simeone reignite feud
Vinicius was substituted late on in Real's 2-1 victory, and as he made his way off the pitch, he clashed again with Atletico manager Simeone. The Brazil winger complained to the referee over comments made, with Simeone supposedly saying that "Florentino [Perez] is going to fire you, remember that." Alonso tried to confront the Argentine on the touchline and the Spanish press claim he told the Atleti boss to focus "with your own team, damn it."
Alonso hits back at 'Cholo'
In his post-match press conference, Alonso revealed his fury at Simeone for trying to antagonise Vinicius. "I didn't like the moment. Cholo said something to him, and those things go against the spirit you should have for your team-mates. I don't like it when team-mates are spoken to like that. Not everything is acceptable... I spoke with Vinicius and it's staying between us.
"I try to be respectful to the opposing team's players and I don't usually speak to them. When I saw what he said, I liked it even less. That's not a good example of sportsmanship. Not everything goes; you have to respect your opponent. Everything that happens on the field has its limits.
"You can't talk like that. Some things cross the line."
Vini Jr blanks again but Alonso pleased by Real's performance
Vinicius failed to score for an 18th match in a row for Real and Brazil, though that mattered little for Los Blancos on this occasion as they managed to get revenge on their city rivals for their 5-2 defeat at the Estadio Metropolitano earlier this season. Alonso was particularly impressed by Valverde, whose spectacular free-kick broke the deadlock.
"It was a very hard-fought match," Alonso mused. "Fede's early goal gave us the advantage and forced us to adjust our approach. We didn't suffer too much in the first half. There were moments of everything because it was a semifinal, but this team knows how to compete. It was a very intense, hard-fought match. At 1-2, we had to change our approach, we settled down, and we suffered. This is the path to the title on Sunday, and we're in the final. The goal was to reach the final against a very good opponent. We hadn't forgotten the first league match. Things we needed: energy, duels, challenges.
"Yes, [the early goal] did affect the game. The idea was to understand what needed to be done at each moment. The important thing is the match and being in the final.
"Fede had a fantastic game. For the goal, the assist, what he brought to the team, linking up with his teammates, intense in defense. He has that competitive spirit. Goals aren't the most important thing for him, but they give him energy. It was a classic Fede goal, with an impressive strike."
Real Madrid set up Clasico with Barcelona
Real Madrid will now prepare to face Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday evening at King Abdullah Sport City. Barca ran out 5-2 winners in this fixture at this same stage of the competition last season, but Hansi Flick's side were beaten by Alonso's men this season, with the under-fire Real boss seeing his team win 2-1 at the Bernabeu back in October.
Barcelona advanced to the final with a statement 5-0 win against Athletic Club in the semi-finals on Wednesday. While Real are ready to welcome Kylian Mbappe back into the fold following injury, Barca are hoping to call upon Lamine Yamal amid his own fitness concerns.
