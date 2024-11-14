Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonBallon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati takes aim at Liga F as she hails NWSL in USA and England's WSL for treatment of playersA. BonmatiLiga FWomen's footballBarcelonaWSLNWSLBarcelona star Aitana Bonmati has urged Spain's Liga F to do more to elevate women's football in the country. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBonmati criticised Liga F for lack of exposurePraised WSL and NWSLRecently penned extension with BarcelonaFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱