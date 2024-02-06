Wrexham Women captain Keren Allen in ‘awkward’ documentary revelation – with another play-off bid set to feature in season three of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s award-winning show

Wrexham Women captain Keren Allen in ‘awkward’ documentary revelation – with another play-off bid set to feature in season three of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s award-winning showChris BurtonGetty/FXWrexhamLeague TwoWomen's footballSeries three of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ will feature the club’s women’s team, although captain Keren Allen still feels “awkward” in front of the cameras.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHollywood stars have opened window to the worldExploits of men's & women's team caught on cameraLife in the spotlight can take some getting used to