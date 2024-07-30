Wrexham update official squad page with Paul Mullin as 'Welshpool' in hilarious nod to star striker's surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham have updated their official squad page to list Paul Mullin as ‘Welshpool’ after his cameo role in Ryan Reynolds’ latest Deadpool film.
- Palmer makes guest appearance in film
- Not the only Red Dragons star involved
- Welsh outfit having fun with player credits