Wrexham-Sydney-Rathbone-ParkinsonGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Wrexham let down by fumbling goalkeeper Callum Burton in disappointing pre-season loss to Sydney FC as worrying Ollie Rathbone injury compounds misery for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

WrexhamSydney FCSydney FC vs WrexhamClub FriendliesChampionshipO. Rathbone

Wrexham were beaten 2-1 by Sydney FC in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday as Ollie Rathbone limped off with a worrying injury.

  • Wrexham suffer defeat down under
  • Rathbone injured in first half
  • Wrexham continuing Championship preparations
