Welcome to Wrexham
Chris Burton

'Quite strange' – Wrexham stars still not used to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney treatment in the United States after seeing award-winning documentary make them household names

WrexhamOllie PalmerLeague One

Ollie Palmer admits Wrexham players are still getting used to the star treatment in the United States that Hollywood co-owners consider to be normal.

  • Red Dragons have seen their stock soar
  • Famous co-owners made that possible
  • Back in America for another summer tour
