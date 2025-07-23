Wrexham make another signing as son of Premier League cult hero joins Ryan Reynolds & Co on free transfer J. Windass Wrexham Transfers Championship

Wrexham have secured the services of veteran midfielder Josh Windass on a contract that will keep him at the Racecourse Ground through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. The 31-year-old arrives as a free agent after parting ways with Sheffield Wednesday last week, ending a four-year association with the Yorkshire club. Josh is the son of Hull City legend Dean Windass.