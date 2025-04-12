This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Wrexham's defeat crowns Birmingham champions! Phil Parkinson's side suffer stunning late defeat to Wigan as League One title dream officially dies and automatic promotion hopes take a serious blow after dismal display Wrexham P. Parkinson Wigan vs Wrexham Wigan League One Birmingham Birmingham were crowned champions of League One after Phil Parkinson's Wrexham were beaten by Wigan away from home. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Birmingham secure League One title

Wrexham beaten away from home

Wycombe's win a huge boost