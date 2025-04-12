This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wrexham's defeat crowns Birmingham champions! Phil Parkinson's side suffer stunning late defeat to Wigan as League One title dream officially dies and automatic promotion hopes take a serious blow after dismal display

Birmingham were crowned champions of League One after Phil Parkinson's Wrexham were beaten by Wigan away from home.

  • Birmingham secure League One title
  • Wrexham beaten away from home
  • Wycombe's win a huge boost
