Wrexham star Paul Mullin just one goal away from sealing incredible goalscoring record with champions Stockport up next

GettyAditya GokhaleWrexham star Paul Mullin just one goal away from sealing incredible goalscoring record with champions Stockport up nextPaul MullinWrexhamWrexham vs Stockport CountyStockport CountyLeague TwoWith one game remaining this season, Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin needs just one goal to bring up a historic record to his name.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMullin needs one goal for historic recordCould have 25+ league goals in four consecutive seasonsNeeds to score against Stockport in last game