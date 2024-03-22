Wrexham star Ollie Palmer hits back at familiar criticism but admits team must 'get better' to secure promotion for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Wrexham continue to attract criticism for their away record, but Ollie Palmer is eager to point out that they are “not horrendous” on the road.
- Red Dragons surged to promotion last season
- Pushing for top-three finish in League Two
- Need consistency at home and on their travels