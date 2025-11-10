Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: The worst 60 seconds ever?! Premier League cult hero misses penalty before corner horror show - and then scores SIX goals
Worst 60 seconds of Cisse's career?
During a clash between Wythenshawe and South Liverpool, Cisse was seen taking a penalty and he miserably failed in the attempt as his weak effort was comfortably saved by the opposition goalkeeper. The Senegalese striker then attempted a shot on goal from the rebound ball but it was once again cleared for a corner.
Cisse himself ran towards the corner and took the set-piece but another terrible strike of the ball saw it go out of play even before reaching the front post. An X user watching the clip online wrote: "That is the worst corner I’ve ever seen."
Watch the clip
Cisse bounced back with six goals
Cisse made up for the 30 seconds of utter embarrassment by scoring six goals in the second half as Wythenshawe registered a 13-0 win over their opponents on Sunday, November 9. Wythenshawe also boast former Premier League stars like Stephen Ireland, Joleon Lescott and George Boyd in their ranks.
With the presence of several ex-stars in their roster, Wythenshawe are unsurprisingly dominating the league this season. Cisse, too, has been in outstanding form as he recently scored all of his team's goals in their 6-2 win over Collegiate Old Boys. They have also registered big wins like 5-2, 7-1, 10-1, and 9-1 in the current campaign.
Cisse's journey in football
Cisse began his career with a Senegalese club named AS Douanes before moving to France, where he played for Metz, Cherbourg and Chateauroux. He also spent two seasons in the Bundesliga at Freiburg before completing a sensational move to the Premier League to join Newcastle. He spent four seasons in the English top flight and scored 37 goals.
He later played for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng and Turkish clubs Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce. At the start of 2025, Cisse briefly joined Dubai-based club Palm City before returning to England and playing for Sunday league club Wythenshawe.
Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, Cisse recalled his initial experience in the Premier League as he said: "When I came to the Premier League, the Bundesliga helped me a lot because it's a similar game. In two, three weeks I adapted because physically I was ready to challenge the Premier League. Scoring goals, I have that already. It was just to manage with my team-mates, to know how they are playing.
"My first game I was on the bench. Alan Pardew, he told me: 'You're going to sit on the bench and you're going to watch what's going on in the Premier League'. And that helped me a lot, these first 45 minutes. My eyes were open. 'Be ready, be ready'.
"I always say to people scoring a goal in football is the best thing ever. The emotion is unbelievable. I love that. Newcastle fans, they are the best. Honestly, the love from these fans is amazing. It's incredible. I never have that anywhere else, ever. Only in Newcastle."
How is it going for Newcastle?
After securing a Champions League berth and winning the Carabao Cup last season, Eddie Howe's Magpies have struggled for form in the current campaign. Newcastle have won just three out of their first 11 league matches, securing just 12 points, and are placed 14th in the Premier League table. They recently went down against Brentford 3-1 and will be back in action after the international break on November 22 when they host high-flying Manchester City at St James' Park.
