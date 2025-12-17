AFP
World Cup 2026 winner set for unprecedented $50 million payout as FIFA confirms prize fund
- AFP
Record prize pool increase
The 48 teams qualified for the 2026 World Cup will share $655 million in prize money, a 50 percent increase compared to the 2022 tournament. The champions will be awarded $50 million, the largest payout ever for a World Cup winner, underscoring FIFA’s commitment to rewarding excellence on football’s biggest stage.
The runners-up will receive $33 million, while the third and fourth-placed teams are guaranteed $29 million and $27 million, respectively. Teams finishing between fifth and eighth place will earn $19 million each, reflecting the competitive depth of the expanded tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Financial rewards extend deep into tournament
FIFA said it will ensure that the financial benefits of the World Cup extend beyond the top finishers. Teams eliminated in the round of 16 will receive $15 million, while those exiting in the group stage but finishing between 33rd and 48th place will still be awarded $9 million. Additionally, each qualified team will receive $1.5 million to cover preparation costs, guaranteeing a minimum payout of $10.5 million per team.
This comprehensive prize structure aims to support all participating nations, helping to foster football development globally and incentivize competitive performances throughout the tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Tournament’s groundbreaking financial impact
FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the 2026 World Cup as groundbreaking not only for its scale but also for its unprecedented financial contribution to the global football community. He emphasized that the increased prize money reflects FIFA’s reinvestment into the sport and its dedication to supporting member associations worldwide.
“In recent years, FIFA has stepped up its efforts to boost youth football, the results of which are plain for all to see. We have been very active in promoting youth competitions and development, and this is a natural next step, and a very joyous one,” Infantino said as per the press release.
“Having FIFA U-15 festivals for boys and girls will be fundamental in FIFA’s quest to give every talent a chance all over the world."
- AFP
Financial growth tied to long-term development
With World Cup 2026 set to span Canada, Mexico, and the United States, FIFA’s financial commitment signals a clear message - success on the world’s biggest stage will now carry unprecedented rewards, from the champions lifting the trophy to debutants competing in the tournament.
Advertisement