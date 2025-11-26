Women's League Cup draw descends into chaos as 'furious' clubs demand answers over calamitous TikTok gaffes

Although there are some eye-catching ties to look forward to in the next round of the competition, there has been plenty of anger about the way the draw was conducted. Clubs are said to have been left "furious" by Barry's behaviour as she conducted the draw live on WSL Football's TikTok page along with her partner, Portsmouth midfielder Ella Rutherford, per The Telegraph. At one point, Barry pulled a ball out of the bag, dropped it back in by accident, and then took it out again, saying: "Am I allowed to do that? I've done it now, it's too late. Oh I picked up the same ball." Barry also made a comments about "lesbians handling balls", and the chaotic nature of the live broadcast has led to concerns being raised over the "professionalism and legitimacy" of the draw, as reported by BBC Sport.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!