Women's Euro 2025: Full list of qualified teams for the European Championship in Switzerland

Women's Euro 2025 will be hosted by Switzerland and teams are booking their place in the prestigious international tournament.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is set to kick off on Wednesday, July 2, and will run through to Sunday, July 27, hosted across eight picturesque cities in Switzerland.

This marks the first major international competition Switzerland has hosted since co-organizing the men's Euro 2008 with Austria. The nation also previously welcomed the world for the 1954 FIFA World Cup. Switzerland was awarded hosting rights in 2023, triumphing over rival bids from Poland, France, and the collaborative 'Nordics 2025' proposal, which included Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

As the 14th edition of the Women's European Championship, the 16-team tournament comes amid growing global enthusiasm for the sport. The tournament is set to deliver a thrilling showcase, with defending champions England aiming to retain their title and fend off Europe's heavyweights while adding another prestigious trophy to their collection on the international stage.

With the tournament not far away, GOAL brings you every qualified team at the Women's European Championship 2025.