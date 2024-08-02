Women's Ballon d'Or 2024 Power Rankings: Sophia Smith on the rise but Aitana Bonmati remains in pole position for a second Golden Ball as Olympic quarter-finals loom

The last three Golden Ball winners have represented Barca and Spain, and it looks likely at this stage that at least one of those themes will continue

While the seasons in Europe's biggest leagues have concluded, there is still one last chance for the best players in the women's game to stake their claim for this year's Ballon d'Or at the Olympics Games. Many of the frontrunners for the 2024 edition of this individual accolade are in action in France, including both of the previous two winners - Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

The pair have already put forth cases to be among France Football's nominees later this year, having helped Barcelona complete an historic first quadruple on the women's side with victory in the Champions League final. Such remarkable success is sure to make the Catalans' star players a feature of the awards season when it rolls around, with most of the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or representing the Blaugrana.

With Spain the favourite to win Olympic gold in Paris, the likelihood of one of its stars winning this award for a fourth year in a row is high. However, there are others in the running, from other nations, who could yet spoil the party and thus increase their chances of both individual and team success.

So, who is in the running for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Feminin? GOAL takes a look at the contenders…

Previous update: May 27, 2024.