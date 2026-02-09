AFP
'Without Cristiano Ronaldo, no-one would watch the Saudi Pro League' - Toni Kroos defends Al-Nassr star over strike
Ronaldo's ongoing strike
Per A Bola, Ronaldo is already back in training with Al-Nassr after missing their last two fixtures in protest at their January transfer dealings. Nassr have now pencilled in his return date, against Al-Fateh next weekend. Nassr play Arkadag in Turkmenistan in the Asian Champions League 2 in midweek, but Ronaldo is not set to play in that fixture.
Now, former team-mate Kroos, who played alongside the Portuguese at Real, has defended his actions, insisting nobody would watch the Saudi Pro League if he were not active in the competition.
He said on his podcast, per O Jogo: "The Saudi league is a strange phenomenon. No one had heard of it before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and now they disrespect the man who put them on the world map.If Cristiano leaves tomorrow, this league will lose all its charm. Without Ronaldo, no one would see the Saudi league."
Ronaldo's fit of pique
Ronaldo made the decision to remove himself from contention to play for Nassr, after seeing PIF, the owners of the four leading clubs in the country, allow Karim Benzema to move from Ittihad to Hilal, strengthening Nassr's closest title rivals.
However, the Saudi Pro League rebuked Ronaldo for his actions, issuing a statement reading: “The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules.
“Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.
“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club.
“Recent transfer activity demonstrates that independence clearly. One club strengthened in a particular way. Another chose a different approach. Those were club decisions, taken within approved financial parameters.
“The competitiveness of the league speaks for itself. With only a few points separating the top four, the title race is very much alive. That level of balance reflects a system that is working as intended.
“The focus remains on football - on the pitch, where it belongs - and on maintaining a credible, competitive competition for players and fans.”
Ronaldo's ambitions
Ronaldo currently earns around £400,000-per-day but has been central to Nassr's title challenge this term.
He has scored 17 goals in 18 league games, and he has even been told to never retire, despite the fact he has recently celebrated his 41st birthday.
Brazil legend Roberto Carlos said: “Cristiano can't stop, ever. If he ever decides to stop playing, I'll call him and tell him not to stop. He's one of those players who represent a lot, both for clubs and for the national team, for children, for younger players. He should never stop playing football, even if it's just with one leg or crawling. He transmits a lot of strength and energy to any boy who wants to start.”
“For those who love Cristiano and football, seeing him continue to make history and break records is wonderful. The only player to have scored 1,000 goals was Pele, but Cristiano could join the list. I see him happy and confident in the Saudi league. I'm absolutely certain he'll reach that milestone. He never gets injured. He continues to play well, he's a role model, Portugal deserves congratulations.”
What comes next?
Al-Nassr play Fateh in their next league game next weekend, with Ronaldo expected to return to the XI.
