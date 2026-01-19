Winners and losers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations: Living legend Sadio Mane, Senegal's shameful walk-off and more misery for Mohamed Salah

Before Sadio Mane came along, Senegal had never won the Africa Cup of Nations. They've now lifted the trophy twice in the past five years - and Mane is the main reason why.

The 33-year-old obviously remains a tremendously talented footballer. He proved that with his goals, assists and constant creativity in Morocco. However, Mane is also a leader of men, the kind of character that sets an example that others follow. It, thus, came as no surprise to see Mane ordering his team-mates to return to the field after their furious reaction to the injury-time penalty decision in Sunday's final.

So, while the sight of Senegal leaving the field in Rabat left a seriously sour taste in the mouth at the end of this AFCON, it was at least sweet to see Mane belatedly rewarded for his performances and sportsmanship with the appropriately titled 'Man of the Competition' award.

"Football is something special," the former Liverpool winger said after receiving the accolade for the second time. "The world was watching, so we have to give a good image for football. I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I'd rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football."

If there was any doubt before, there isn't anymore: Sadio Mane is a living legend.