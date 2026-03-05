'Ten more balls' - William Osula remarkably stayed late at Newcastle training to practice EXACT goal he scored against Man Utd

The 22-year-old forward showed frightening pace and composure to net the winner, a strike that his manager claimed was no fluke. Howe revealed that the youngster had specifically requested extra time on the training pitch just 24 hours earlier to perfect that exact scenario.

The Newcastle manager said after the match: "There was a moment where I thought he was going to run out of grass and it's going to go out of play. I think he does really well to keep it in... Will asked after training yesterday for 10 more balls. He wanted 10 more finishes and a carbon copy of the goal he scored today. He scored eight out of 10. That's all credit to the player because he wanted it, he wanted to do more before he went in. I'm a great believer in 'do the work, you get the reward'. Delighted for him personally."