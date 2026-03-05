'William Osula came back to hunt them!' - Man Utd brutally trolled as fans find 12-year-old tweet that shows Newcastle hero playing at Old Trafford & posing with Red Devils legends

Osula, who was only introduced off the bench by Eddie Howe in the 85th minute, was delighted to make a dramatic contribution against the Red Devils. He told TNT Sports of enjoying the standout moment in his senior career so far: “That was the best feeling ever. I was so happy for that. When I came on I just prayed that I was going to score and make something happen and thank God that that happened. I was practicing that in training yesterday, just cut in and finish it, so the hard work paid off.”

Howe was just as pleased for a forward that Newcastle have resisted transfer interest in as they believe he can play an important role for them across Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League competition.

Howe said of seeing his team claim a notable scalp on home soil: “We’ve started the game really well and then of course we get a red card. That would have been an easy feeling for the lads to adopt, to feel sorry for ourselves, here we go again. That’s the biggest compliment I can give the lads. They’ve really stood up in that second half and they’ve all given more. They’ve all believed that we can win the game.

“It’s a brilliant end to the game. It’s one of the best emotions that I think I’ve felt and I’m sure a lot of people will say the same. But also, we haven’t done that enough. Hopefully that’s a goal that’s replayed quite a bit because I think we all deserved it.”