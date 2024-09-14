GFX Will Ferrell Rob McElhenney Ryan ReynoldsGetty/GOAL
Nathan Edwards

'We're finally catching up' - Will Ferrell explains the rise of American investment in English football as Leeds investor tries to emulate Wrexham's Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

LeedsChampionshipWrexham

Will Ferrell has explained why so many American celebrities are investing in English football after the Hollywood star purchased a share in Leeds.

  • Ferrell is a new investor in Leeds
  • First time attending Elland Road
  • Asked about Americans in English game
