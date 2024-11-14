Lionel Messi Argentina 2024 Copa AmericaGetty
Chris Burton

'There will be Argentina shirts' - Lionel Scaloni expects fans to defy Lionel Messi ban against Paraguay

L. MessiArgentinaInter Miami CFL. ScaloniParaguay vs ArgentinaParaguayWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Lionel Scaloni says “there will be Argentina shirts” in the home end when Lionel Messi and Co face Paraguay, with fans expected to defy a ban.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great in World Cup qualifying action
  • Home side have banned Messi jerseys
  • Supporters expected to ignore that advice
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱