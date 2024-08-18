Why Wilfried Zaha transfer is unlikely despite ‘in a heartbeat’ admission from Crystal Palace chairman – with Ivory Coast international enduring a difficult time at Galatasaray
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has ruled out signing Wilfried Zaha this summer but admits he would bring the winger back "in a heartbeat".
- Zaha left Palace for Galatasaray in 2023
- Winger keen on Premier League move
- Palace chairman rules out transfer return