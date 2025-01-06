Why USMNT star Yunus Musah will happily be benched at AC Milan! Midfielder makes bold trophy statement after three triumphs at international level

Yunus Musah says that he would happily be benched by AC Milan if it meant winning a trophy, with all of his triumphs to date coming with the USMNT.

Still waiting on a first winners' medal at club level

Part of Milan squad chasing down Supercoppa glory