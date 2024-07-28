Why Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea have been left in limbo as striker's desired transfer to Napoli may not go through

Getty ImagesRichard MillsWhy Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea have been left in limbo as striker's desired transfer to Napoli may not go throughRomelu LukakuChelseaSSC NapoliVictor OsimhenPremier LeagueSerie ATransfersChelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been left in limbo over his future amid links with Antonio Conte's Napoli.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLukaku and Chelsea eye parting of waysStriker keen on Napoli transferBelgium international currently in limboArticle continues below