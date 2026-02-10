Why Marcus Rashford is still not in Man Utd's future plans despite impressive Barcelona form

Carrick, who is calling shots in Manchester through to the end of the 2025-26 campaign, previously worked with Rashford while spending three-and-a-half years as part of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom teams. He is in contention to land a full-time role with United after overseeing four successive victories at the start of his tenure.

The Sun, however, reports that United had “no intention of recalling Rashford during the winter transfer window”. They go on to state that “Carrick gave no consideration to bringing back Rashford and is not thinking as far ahead as the summer as his contract is only until the end of the season”.

It is said that “nothing has changed regarding Rashford’s situation”, with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox still mulling over who to appoint as the club’s next manager on a permanent basis.