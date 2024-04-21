Bruno Fernandes Erling Haaland Man Utd Man CityGetty/GOAL
Richard Martin

Explained: Why Man City vs Man Utd will be first FA Cup final of its kind since 1885

Manchester UnitedCoventry vs Manchester UnitedCoventryFA CupBrightonManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City and Manchester United will face each other in the FA Cup for consecutive years, the first teams to do so since 1885.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • United & City to meet again in Cup final
  • First consecutive final between same teams in 139 years
  • Blackburn, Queen's Park faced each other in 1884 & 1885

Editors' Picks