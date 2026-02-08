Why Lamine Yamal asked to be substituted in Barcelona win that saw teenage wonderkid register his 15th goal of the season

While Yamal was given a breather against Mallorca, Marc Casado saw more game time than usual - as he played the full 90 minutes. Explaining that decision, Flick said: “We have a lot of matches and we have fantastic professionals. He deserved to play too. Frenkie wasn’t feeling quite right, so I decided he should rest. But he would have started whether De Jong was there or not. The important thing is that everyone steps up. I’m happy because that’s the foundation of success. If you train at 100 per cent, then you can play at a high level in competition.”

Netherlands international De Jong was an unused substitute for Barca. That allowed another academy graduate, Tommy Marques, to make his first team debut late on - as he was introduced with six minutes remaining.

The 19-year-old midfielder is another of those that Barcelona have high hopes for, with Flick adding: “This is our path and our philosophy. It’s good for the club and for La Masia. We respect the work they do in the youth academy. Tommy has a lot of potential; you can already see it. We’re happy he had his first minutes with Barca.

“He could be De Jong’s little brother! It’s a dream for him too. He can play as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder. Even as a right centre-back. And that’s what I like and love.”

Another home-grown star, 18-year-old Bernal, netted his first senior goal for Barca after struggling with injuries this season. Flick was delighted for the teenager, saying: “Well, you could see it on the bench. Everyone stood up and celebrated. It was an incredible moment for him, a dream come true. For him, it’s another step on his path to reaching the top.”