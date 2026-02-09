Why Joan Laporta has 'resigned' as Barcelona president as elections loom - explained

Laporta enters the race as the heavy favourite, but he will not run unopposed. The field of challengers has swelled to four, with Víctor Font once again emerging as the primary antagonist. Font, who finished second to Laporta in the 2021 election with 16,679 votes to Laporta’s 30,184, has spent the last five years cultivating a platform of modernisation and financial prudence.

Joining Font in the race are Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubi, all of whom have announced their intention to stand. However, announcing a candidacy is merely the first step. To have their names printed on the ballot paper in March, each hopeful must navigate the notorious signature collection phase.

Every candidate, including Laporta, is required to present 2,321 valid signatures from club members backing their run. This threshold often acts as a filter, whittling down the field to only those with genuine grassroots support. In previous elections, numerous "pre-candidates" have fallen at this hurdle, and the scramble for signatures will be the first true test of the anti-Laporta sentiment within the fanbase.

