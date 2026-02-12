Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty
Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move ‘won’t be to Man Utd’ amid Saudi Pro League tension at Al-Nassr
Ronaldo on strike: CR7 generating transfer talk
Ronaldo is tied to a contract in the Middle East - the most lucrative in world football - through to the summer of 2027. He is said to be earning close to £500,000-a-day, but has still found cause for complaint.
The evergreen frontman is frustrated at how transfer funds are distributed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), with it his opinion that others are being favoured in that department - as he looks to chase down another league title having previously captured domestic crowns in England, Spain and Italy.
He has taken to going on strike, with three matches being sat out at Al-Nassr. He is training again and expected to be recalled for their next fixture. Questions are, however, being asked of what will happen in the summer - as Ronaldo prepares to grace the sixth World Cup of his record-shattering career.
- Getty
Could Ronaldo return to Man Utd for a third spell?
A release clause in his lucrative deal in Riyadh can be triggered at €50 million (£43m/$59m), while some have suggested that he could be released on a free if a push for the exits were to be made.
Plenty of clubs across the globe would still like to have Ronaldo on their books. That list does not include Premier League giants United, according to the Red Devils’ former chief scout Mick Brown.
With CR7 having left under cloud in 2022, Brown has told Football Insider when discussing the chances of a stunning return to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ being made: “No way. It won’t happen, there are a number of reasons why it won’t, they aren’t even going to consider it and to be honest I don’t think Ronaldo will either.
“When he left before, I think that damaged the relationship a little bit because of everything that went on with the manager and how critical he was of the club, rightly or wrongly.
“I don’t see any world in which Ronaldo comes back to Man United, even if he does leave Saudi Arabia. There will be other clubs in for him because of who he is and all of that, so I’m sure he’ll get a move if that’s what he wants, but it won’t be to Man United.”
Doubts cast of Old Trafford return for CR7
Sky Sports have addressed the Ronaldo to United rumours, reporting “that option seems to be firmly closed”. They go on to state that the Red Devils have “no interest in bringing Ronaldo back for a third stint”.
Plenty of fans would be willing to forgive and forget when it comes to Ronaldo, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner having seen his contract in Manchester torn up after conducting an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
Former team-mate Wes Brown is not, however, convinced that there is any way back to Manchester for the all-time great. He has said when asked about a remarkable switch: “He’s not happy but would Cristiano Ronaldo come back to Manchester United for a third go? I would say no. I can't see how that could happen. A move to MLS? Maybe. Maybe he goes back to Portugal and plays there. I’m sure he will still have so many options.
“The main thing is that he still wants to play in the World Cup and we would have to keep playing and making sure he keeps himself fit to do that. It’s a shock to everyone to see Ronaldo on strike but I honestly think it will get resolved. We’ll have to wait and see where it goes from here.”
- Getty/GOAL
MLS move: Ronaldo sees move to join Messi in Miami mooted
While a reunion with United appears to have been ruled out, talk of Ronaldo heading to the United States has got a global fan base excited. It has been suggested that Sir David Beckham - another legendary Red Devils No.7 - could discuss a deal that sees Ronaldo join forces with eternal rival Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.
Advertisement