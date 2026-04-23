'It is wrong!' - Why Cristiano Ronaldo avoids drinking milk & all of Al-Nassr superstar's diet secrets revealed by his former chef

According to Barone, Ronaldo views the consumption of milk by adults as fundamentally incorrect and avoids it entirely in favour of dairy alternatives.

Speaking to Covers.com about the rationale, Barone explained, "No milk. Humans are the only animals that drink the milk of other animals. No other animal drinks milk after three months. Calves don’t drink milk after the age of three months. Animals don’t drink the milk of other animals. It does not exist in nature. Only human beings continue to drink milk up to 30, 40, 50, and 60 years, and in my view it is wrong. We breastfeed from our mothers, like dogs, wolves, cows and donkeys. It is normal. After infancy it is not normal. It is against nature."