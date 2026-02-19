Why Chelsea have welcomed £40m signing to Cobham training base months before teenage wonderkid is due to complete transfer

Quenda is not expected to be in England for long, with the plan being for him to make a return to action in March. He has been sidelined since picking up an unfortunate knock during a clash with Benfica in December. It could be that he is ready for Champions League last-16 fixtures with Sporting, while also aiding their quest for another domestic title.

His journey to Stamford Bridge has come as something of a surprise, as Chelsea are allowing other injured stars that they own to complete recoveries at their respective loan employers - with Emanuel Emegha at Strasbourg and Dastan Satpaev in the Middle East with FC Kairat.

The Blues do, however, have high hopes for Quenda and want to get him acclimatised as quickly as possible. He is said to have agreed a seven-year deal with the Premier League heavyweights that includes the option for a further 12-month extension.