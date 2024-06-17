Victor Osimhen Napoli 2023-2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why Arsenal & Chelsea hold advantage over PSG in Victor Osimhen transfer pursuit - explained

Victor Osimhen likely to pick a Premier League club over Paris Saint-Germain as he is all set to leave Napoli this summer.

  • Osimhen wants to join a Premier League club
  • Set to snub PSG for a move to England
  • Linked with a move away from Napoli
