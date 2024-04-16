Cole Palmer hat-trickGetty/Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

Who keeps writing 'sh*t player' on Cole Palmer's hat-trick balls?! Chelsea star targeted yet AGAIN after Everton heroics

Cole PalmerChelseaPremier LeagueEverton

Cole Palmer's hat-trick ball was tarnished with "sh*t player" comments yet again after the Chelsea star's incredible performance against Everton.

  • Palmer scored successive home hat-tricks
  • Fired Chelsea to a massive 6-0 win over Everton
  • But saw his hat-trick ball defaced with 'sh*t player' comments

